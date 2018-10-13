Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Draws second straight start
Ball collected eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 119-115 preseason win over the Warriors on Friday.
Ball encouragingly took the floor for the second time in three nights, seemingly corroborating the readiness of his knee for the regular season. The 2018 second overall pick upped his minute total by one over that of his preseason debut Wednesday, although he was less sharp with his shot than in that contest. With a pair of exhibitions under his belt, Ball shouldn't have to much of a minutes cap -- if any -- when the Lakers open the regular season against the Trail Blazers next Thursday.
