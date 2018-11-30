Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Draws start, plays through ankle injury
Ball produced two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 win over the Pacers.
Despite posting decent numbers in other categories, Ball's shot was ice-cold. HIs ankle injury could be the culprit, but he logged 34 minutes and didn't seem to show any ill effects. The point guard job is his to lose, but he won't have any significant competition until Rajon Rondo (hand) returns.The Lakers seem satisfied with Ball and Brandon Ingram sharing backcourt duties in the short-term.
