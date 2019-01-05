Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Drills five and coughs up six in loss
Ball registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.
Ball's six turnovers were his highest total for the season, and despite an excellent shooting night from beyond the arc (5-7), Ball has had trouble staying consistent, especially in his assist totals. The promising sophomore has only logged one double-digit effort this season, which is surprising when you consider his role on a team with so many dynamic playmakers.
