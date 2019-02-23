Ball's (ankle) recovery could extend beyond his original 4-to-6 week timeline, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ball is apparently dealing with a bone bruise on top of his Grade 3 left ankle sprain, which the Lakers believe could push back his scheduled return date. The second-year point guard has already surpassed the shorter end of his return timetable -- he suffered the injury Jan. 19 -- and given his limited progress up until this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined beyond six weeks. In the meantime, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo should continue to split the majority of minutes at point guard in Ball's absence.