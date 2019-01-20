Ball (ankle) has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and is expected to remain out for 4-to-6 weeks, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ball suffered the ankle injury during Saturday's contest, and although X-rays came back negative, he'll be sidelined for at least the next month. Updates on his status will be provided as he makes progress in his recovery. With Ball on the shelf, expect Josh Hart and Rajon Rondo (who is doubtful for Monday) to take over at point guard.