Ball is expected to return to action Monday against the Hawks, as Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reported over the weekend.

The Lakers have remained mum on Ball's status since the rookie sat out Saturday's game against Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back, but all signs point to Ball returning to action. Coach Luke Walton indicated that Ball emerged from Friday's game -- his first in more than a month -- without any concerns, though it's still unclear if Ball will again come off the bench or be moved back into the starting five. Ball was limited to 17 minutes in Friday's win over Dallas, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.