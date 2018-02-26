Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Expected to play Monday
Ball is expected to return to action Monday against the Hawks, as Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reported over the weekend.
The Lakers have remained mum on Ball's status since the rookie sat out Saturday's game against Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back, but all signs point to Ball returning to action. Coach Luke Walton indicated that Ball emerged from Friday's game -- his first in more than a month -- without any concerns, though it's still unclear if Ball will again come off the bench or be moved back into the starting five. Ball was limited to 17 minutes in Friday's win over Dallas, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Solid in Friday's return•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will return Friday vs. Mavs•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Says he'll return after All-Star break•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...