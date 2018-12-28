Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Falls just short of triple-double
Ball registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, 12 assists, a block and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
Ball turned in a masterful performance, although his squad would lose in heartbreaking fashion on a buzzer beater. He was initially credited the triple-double but following the game, he had one rebound taken away from his final line. Ball responded well in the Lakers' first full game without Lebron James (groin), especially following just 10 combined points over his previous two contests. Ball should continue to see a heavy workload until James can return from injury, which may be at least a few games.
