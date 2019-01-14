Ball registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes in the Lakers' 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Ball turned in a trademark line, right down to the sub-par shooting percentage. The second-year guard was rock-solid in non-scoring categories as usual, but 35.7 percent success rate from the field prevented his night from being much better. Ball has now shot under 40.0 percent in three straight games and is draining just 36.2 percent of his attempts over seven January contests, a stretch that includes a scoreless effort across 23 minutes versus the Timberwolves on Jan. 6.