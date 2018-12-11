Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Fills out stat sheet in win
Ball totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat on Monday.
Ball checked off every box on the stat sheet in trademark fashion, posting his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games in the process. The second-year point guard's shooting struggles persisted, however, as he's now shot under 40 percent in four of five December contests. Ball was particularly active on the boards Monday, with his seven rebounds serving as his highest total over the last six games.
