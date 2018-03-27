Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Ball tallied 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Pistons.
Ball was efficient albeit in a limited number of attempts at the offensive end and rounded out his double-double with another big night as a playmaker. He came within two rebounds of another triple-double and collected multiple steals for the fifth time in the last seven games. The rookie had scored in single digits in six straight games prior to Saturday's win over Memphis and will need to score more efficiently to top off his fantasy value moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 42 minutes in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 11 dimes in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Accuracy issues persist in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Delivers all around performance Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...