Ball tallied 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Pistons.

Ball was efficient albeit in a limited number of attempts at the offensive end and rounded out his double-double with another big night as a playmaker. He came within two rebounds of another triple-double and collected multiple steals for the fifth time in the last seven games. The rookie had scored in single digits in six straight games prior to Saturday's win over Memphis and will need to score more efficiently to top off his fantasy value moving forward.