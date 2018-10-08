Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in Monday's practice
Ball (knee) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ball has been a full participant in practices for more than a week now, so this isn't necessarily breaking news. That said, it provides even more optimism that Ball will be able to take the court for Wednesday's preseason tilt against the Warriors, which had previously been reported to be the second-year guard's new target date for a return. Keep a close eye on Ball's status in the lead-up to game day, but even if he does play, expect him to have some restrictions considering how cautious the Lakers have been with throughout camp thus far.
