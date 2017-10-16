Ball (ankle) went through a full practice Monday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball missed the final four games of the preseason schedule while receiving treatment for a injured left ankle. However, he was able to go through a full practice Monday, which included five-on-five scrimmaging, so it appears he's in line to be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers. Continue to monitor his status over the next few days for an official update on his availability, but if does play as expected, Ball should run the offense as the team's starting point guard.