Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in practice Monday
Ball (ankle) went through a full practice Monday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball missed the final four games of the preseason schedule while receiving treatment for a injured left ankle. However, he was able to go through a full practice Monday, which included five-on-five scrimmaging, so it appears he's in line to be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers. Continue to monitor his status over the next few days for an official update on his availability, but if does play as expected, Ball should run the offense as the team's starting point guard.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...