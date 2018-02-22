Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in practice Thursday
Ball (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The team says that Ball's status will officially be determined on Friday, but the expectations all along has been that the rookie point guard would make his return against the Mavericks. Expect that official update to come after Friday morning's shootaround, but Ball should be a full go given his full practice session Thursday.
