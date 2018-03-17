Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in loss
Ball finished with nine points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.
The rookie's shooting struggles persisted for another night, but he continued to make up for it with superior production elsewhere. Ball's success rate in nine March contests is down to 34.0 percent, which partly consists of a current four-game stretch of sub-30-percent shooting. As inconsistent as his scoring contributions have once again become, Ball is essentially on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to rebounds, assists and steals, which allows him to keep his fantasy value elevated -- albeit far from maximized -- across all formats.
