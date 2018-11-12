Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in narrow win
Ball totaled eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Ball was minimally involved on the offensive end, but he was excellent as a facilitator and remained active on the boards as well. The second-year point guard's assist total was a season high, while his scoring total, modest as it was, was his second highest of November thus far. Ball's shooting continues to be as spotty as ever, but his production in other categories allows him to remain viable from a fantasy perspective on nights when he's produced an offensive clunker,
