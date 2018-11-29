Ball (ankle) was a full participant in shootaround but is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

All signs are pointing towards Ball being in uniform Thursday night, but it looks like the Lakers will wait until closer to tip-off before making his status official. At this point, however, it would be a real surprise if Ball wasn't in the lineup against Indiana.

More News
Our Latest Stories