Ball (ankle) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.

Ball tweaked his ankle during Monday's preseason contest and was held out of practice the subsequent day. However, he'll test out the injury during pregame warmups Wednesday before a decision is ultimately made on his availability. Considering it's the preseason, the Lakers will likely be as cautious as possible with his minutes if he does get cleared to play.

