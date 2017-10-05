Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Game-time decision Wednesday
Ball (ankle) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.
Ball tweaked his ankle during Monday's preseason contest and was held out of practice the subsequent day. However, he'll test out the injury during pregame warmups Wednesday before a decision is ultimately made on his availability. Considering it's the preseason, the Lakers will likely be as cautious as possible with his minutes if he does get cleared to play.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't return against Denver•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot in preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: MRI confirms mild calf strain•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be held out of Vegas Summer League finale•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...