Ball recorded five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3 Pt), 11 assists, 11 rebounds, five steals and one blocked shot in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 99-86 win over the Kings.

Ball turned the rare rebound/assist double-double in a great effort from the promising rookie, who has been thrust into the limelight as the face of the franchise despite some definite growing pains during his adjustment to the pros. While he's been efficient since his return from injury, Luke Walton makes some intriguing moves with his lineups. Ball has often disappeared in the fourth quarter, which leaves Ball's ability to close out games somewhat in question. He still has definite value as the second-best fantasy option for the Lakers.