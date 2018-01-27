Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Gets shots up in light practice
Ball (knee), who has officially been diagnosed with a minor MCL sprain, got some shots up during Saturday's light practice, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
While the progress is encouraging, it doesn't seem like Ball has recovered enough to be back in the full swing of things, so he may be trending closer to doubtful for Sunday's contest. Assuming that's the case, Jordan Clarkson will likely continue to be the main beneficiary of the rookie's absence.
