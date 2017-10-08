Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Gets treatment Saturday
Ball (ankle) received treatment Saturday while his teammates practiced, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Ball is questionable to play Sunday when the Lakers take on the Kings in Las Vegas.
