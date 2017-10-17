Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Goes through full practice
Ball went through a full practice Tuesday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball had been dealing with a minor ankle issue, but he clarified after Monday's practice that he would "for sure" play in Thursday's season opener against the Clippers. With two days of full practice now behind him, expect Ball to play without restriction Thursday.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Says he's 'for sure' playing•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will sit out Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...