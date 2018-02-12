Ball went through a non-contact practice Monday, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Ball progressed to full-speed drills over the weekend, so this isn't ground breaking news. That said, it does indicate he's yet to take contact, which means a return may not be forthcoming. The Lakers face off with the Pelicans on Wednesday and the Timberwolves on Thursday prior to the All-Star break and it remains to be seen if Ball will be cleared for either of those contests. Look for another update following Tuesday's practice.