Ball tallied 13 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 133-120 loss to San Antonio.

Ball matched his season-high with 11 assists during Friday's loss, adding 13 points in what was another solid performance. Ball has now played at least 38 minutes in back-to-back games, scoring a total of 27 points and handing out 20 assists. The production is trending in the right direction and all looks good for the sophomore but owners need to be aware that Rajon Rondo (hand) is due back in the next couple of weeks which could impact his value.