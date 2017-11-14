Ball tallied just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 100-93 victory over the Suns.

After recording his first career triple-double on Saturday, Ball came back to earth with a sub-par performance. This is going to be the story for Ball as the season progresses, and something owners should have been prepared for. He is still going to remain a must-own player, no matter the outcome, but will be a challenge to own. His rebound and assists numbers are going to remain elite, but his efficiency from the floor could be devastating, depending on the build of your team.