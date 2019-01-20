Ball was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle but is headed to a local hospital for X-rays, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Heading to a local hospital is usually cause for concern, but in this case it's standard procedure as the X-ray machine at the arena isn't functioning properly. Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Houston and had to be carried to the locker room by a pair of teammates.

