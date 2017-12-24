Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Heads to locker room
Ball suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers and went immediately to the locker room, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ball got tied up with Portland's Jusuf Nurkic. There's a chance Ball will be checked out in the locker room and return for the second half.
