Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Held out of practice Monday
Ball (ankle) was held out of practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball reportedly received treatment on his ankle while the team went through practice and appears unlikely to play in Tuesday's contest, though he's still been given a questionable designation for the time being. The Lakers likely want Ball to be as healthy as possible for the regular-season opener, so look for them to remain cautions with their prized rookie guard over the final two exhibition games.
