Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Inefficient again in victory
Ball finished with just eight points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-94 victory over Chicago.
Ball struggled from the field again, hitting just 3-of-13 shots. While most rookie point-guards have issues with their efficiency, his numbers have been almost catastrophic. He is currently at 30.8 percent from the floor, and 46.2 percent from the charity stripe. If you can overlook these glaring weaknesses, he has provided excellent rebounds, assists, and steals and there is no reason to think that this will change moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Triple-doubles in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another nightmarish shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Has down game in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Nears triple-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot again Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disappears in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.