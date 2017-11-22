Ball finished with just eight points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-94 victory over Chicago.

Ball struggled from the field again, hitting just 3-of-13 shots. While most rookie point-guards have issues with their efficiency, his numbers have been almost catastrophic. He is currently at 30.8 percent from the floor, and 46.2 percent from the charity stripe. If you can overlook these glaring weaknesses, he has provided excellent rebounds, assists, and steals and there is no reason to think that this will change moving forward.