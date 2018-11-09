Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Injures ankle in practice
Ball injured his ankle during Friday's practice and his status for Saturday's game against the Kings is unknown at this time, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
There's no word on how severe the ankle injury is for Ball, but the Lakers should be able to provide another update on him following shootaround Saturday morning. If Ball is ruled out for Saturday's game in Sacramento, Rajon Rondo would be in line to start at point guard.
