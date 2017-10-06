Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Limited in Friday's practice
Ball (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Due to his sprained ankle, Ball didn't take part in Wednesday's exhibition against the Nuggets and is still limited. There's no indication the injury is serious, so it's likely the Lakers are just playing it safe with their highly-touted rookie. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't return against Denver•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot in preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: MRI confirms mild calf strain•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...