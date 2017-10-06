Play

Ball (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Due to his sprained ankle, Ball didn't take part in Wednesday's exhibition against the Nuggets and is still limited. There's no indication the injury is serious, so it's likely the Lakers are just playing it safe with their highly-touted rookie. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball