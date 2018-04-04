Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Listed as out Wednesday
Ball (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Ball continues to work his way back from a left knee bruise and is in line to miss a fourth consecutive game Wednesday. With only four games left on the schedule following Wednesday's contest, the Lakers could consider shutting Ball down entirely, though nothing official on that has been decided at this point in time. In the meantime, Alex Caruso figures to pick up another start, with Josh Hart seeing a significant workload off the bench.
