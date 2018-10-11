Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Logs 23 minutes in preseason debut
Ball (knee) came off the bench and generated seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 123-113 preseason win over the Warriors.
Making his preseason debut, Ball narrowly surpassed the 20-minute restriction the Lakers laid out prior to the contest and made his biggest impact on the defensive end. While some of the flaws that marred his rookie season were evident -- Ball turned the ball over twice early and airballed his first three-point attempt -- he demonstrated rapport with LeBron James during the time the two shared the floor. With Rajon Rondo in the fold and looking like the Lakers' probable starter at point guard, Ball may open games with Los Angeles' second unit, but his play-making skills and defensive skills should earn still earn him plenty of playing time. Expect him to enter the regular season with only light limitations after a July knee procedure delayed his start to the exhibition slate.
