Ball posted four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four assists, four steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 win over the Kings.

Ball was ice-cold on Saturday, as he made only 20 percent of his shots and couldn't connect on any of his 3 -point attempts. He eventually was replaced by Rajon Rondo and rarely saw the floor after that. Ball tweaked his ankle in practice but was good to go for Saturday'a game - a connection between his poor play and the injury is possible but unlikely. Ball can be prone to some poor shooting performances, but his assist and steal totals can usually save his stat line. Ball's night was so poor; even four steals couldn't salvage his night.