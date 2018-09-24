Ball (knee) said Monday that he's medically cleared and is "finally 100 percent," Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, as Ball was technically cleared by the team's medical staff last week, but he reiterated Monday that his knee feels great with training camp set to open. All indications are that Ball will need to work his way back to full-court, 5-on-5, but he should have no trouble being ready to go for opening night on October 18 in Portland.