Ball (knee) has been medically cleared to return to full basketball activity, but the Lakers are still expected to keep him out of 5-on-5 drills to start training camp, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

It was previously reported that Ball would be limited to start camp, so the real update here is that the guard has been medically cleared by the organization's staff. Still, Ball is going to be brought along slowly and will be gradually integrated into full participation and 5-on-5 scrimmages during camp. While GM Rob Pelinka wouldn't guarantee Ball's availability for the season opener Oct. 18 against Portland, the fact that he's been 100 percent cleared by the medical staff provides plenty of optimism that he should take the court.