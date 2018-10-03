Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Might play Thursday
Ball (knee), according to coach Luke Walton, could play limited minutes Thursday against the Kings "if he's feeling great," Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The Lakers are being cautious with Ball, having held him out of the team's first two preseason contests. However, he began taking contact in late September and has since been participating in four-on-four scrimmages, suggesting he's close to being ready for a return.
