Lakers' Lonzo Ball: More across-the-board production in win
Ball totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
LeBron James took control of the game in the second half and Brandon Ingram put up 15 shot attempts as well, but Ball made fairly good use of his secondary opportunities. The second-year point guard checked in behind only James as far as rebounds on the starting five, and he impressive reached the 60.0 percent mark from three-point range for the second straight game and third time overall in the last five. Despite the solid production Wednesday, fantasy owners will continue to have to live with Ball's inconsistency on offense, considering he's managed a double-digit point total in only two of six November contests.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in narrow win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Logs dreadful shooting night Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play, start Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be game-time call•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Injures ankle in practice•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...