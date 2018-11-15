Ball totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

LeBron James took control of the game in the second half and Brandon Ingram put up 15 shot attempts as well, but Ball made fairly good use of his secondary opportunities. The second-year point guard checked in behind only James as far as rebounds on the starting five, and he impressive reached the 60.0 percent mark from three-point range for the second straight game and third time overall in the last five. Despite the solid production Wednesday, fantasy owners will continue to have to live with Ball's inconsistency on offense, considering he's managed a double-digit point total in only two of six November contests.