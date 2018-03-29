Lakers' Lonzo Ball: MRI confirms knee contusion
Ball underwent an MRI on Thursday, which confirmed that he is dealing with a left knee contusion. He is questionable for Friday's matchup against Milwaukee.
The MRI was purely precautionary, as it wasn't believed Ball suffered anything more serious than a bruised knee during Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks. He'll enter Friday with a questionable tag and will presumably test the knee out during morning shootaround before an update on his status emerges.
