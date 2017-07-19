Ball had an MRI performed on his calf Tuesday, which confirmed a low grade strain, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball was held out of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game because of the calf injury, but as expected, it's nothing too serious. It's being considered a mild calf strain, which should be healed by the time training camp arrives. Ball is coming off one of the best Summer League showings ever with averages of 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 34.6 minutes, which earned him MVP rights at the completion of the tournament. Ball appears to be locked in as the team's point guard of the future.