Ball totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes during a 111-95 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Ball neared his first triple-double for the fourth time so far this season but was unable to secure it in the loss. His terrible shooting continued, as he shot below 30 percent for the fifth consecutive outing and also missed more than half of his free throws. The good news is that is shooting cannot get much worse than this.