Lakers' Lonzo Ball: No on-court activity
Ball has resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill but has yet to progress to any on-court work since spraining his left ankle Jan. 19 in Houston, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
At the time he suffered the injury, Ball was projected to require 4-to-6 weeks to recover. The short end of that timetable has now arrived, but Ball's limited progress to date suggests six weeks -- if not longer -- may now be a more realistic target date for the point guard's return. Expect the team to provide another update on Ball's condition when the Lakers reconvene after the All-Star break. Rajon Rondo had assumed most of the responsibilities of initiating the offense when Ball was first sidelined, but the veteran has since slipped to a lower-minute backup role over the past two games while Brandon Ingram has stepped in as the new starting point guard.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...