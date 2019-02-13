Ball has resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill but has yet to progress to any on-court work since spraining his left ankle Jan. 19 in Houston, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

At the time he suffered the injury, Ball was projected to require 4-to-6 weeks to recover. The short end of that timetable has now arrived, but Ball's limited progress to date suggests six weeks -- if not longer -- may now be a more realistic target date for the point guard's return. Expect the team to provide another update on Ball's condition when the Lakers reconvene after the All-Star break. Rajon Rondo had assumed most of the responsibilities of initiating the offense when Ball was first sidelined, but the veteran has since slipped to a lower-minute backup role over the past two games while Brandon Ingram has stepped in as the new starting point guard.