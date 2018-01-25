Ball (knee) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ball was limited in practice Thursday and looks to be on track to miss his sixth straight game. The expectation, given that coach Luke Walton said he doesn't expect Ball to be back anytime soon, is that Ball will miss time beyond Friday's game, especially with the Lakers embarking on a Eastern Conference road trip starting this weekend. In Ball's absence, Tyler Ennis will continue to start at point guard with both Jordan Clarkson and Alex Caruso seeing expanded backcourt roles off the bench.