Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not practicing Tuesday
Ball (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
With Ball's absence from practice Tuesday, all signs are pointing to the rookie missing his second straight game with a left knee sprain. Should Ball miss Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, Tyler Ennis would be in line to get the start at point guard once again with both Jordan Clarkson and Gary Payton II filling in off the bench.
