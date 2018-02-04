Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not ready to practice
Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Sunday that there's no indication that Ball (knee) is close to practicing Monday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Though Ball hasn't been ruled out for game action beyond Sunday's 2:00 p.m. EST tilt with the Thunder, Walton's comments imply that the rookie point guard doesn't look like a safe bet to return to the court during the Lakers' upcoming three-game week. Walton said that even if Ball wakes up Monday feeling ready to ramp up activity, the Lakers would have him work out on the side before resuming full-speed, non-contact drills. According to Walton, Ball recently tried to increase his activity, but the Lakers opted to shut him down after he felt something in his sprained right MCL. Josh Hart is serving as the Lakers' starting point guard in Ball's stead, though forward Brandon Ingram has taken on a decent amount of Ball's ball-handling and play-making responsibilities.
