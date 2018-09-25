Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not taking contact, set to begin season off bench
Ball (knee), as expected, is being held out of contact drills to begin training camp, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Though Ball is medically cleared, the coaching staff will play it conservatively with the young point guard, especially when Rajon Rondo is available. According to coach Luke Walton, Ball is still a few steps away from five-on-five scrimmaging, but there's no indication he will be unavailable for the preseason. He will also come off the bench to begin the campaign.
