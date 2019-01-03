Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Notable usage decline in defeat
Ball totaled just three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Ball was much less involved on the offensive end than he'd been recently, actually putting up a season-low number of shot attempts despite the absence of LeBron James (groin) and Kyle Kuzma's early exit from the contest due to a back injury. Ball also posted his worst shooting percentage of the last five games, making it an all-around inefficient night. The second-year guard had mustered three straight double-digit scoring efforts prior to Wednesday while taking between 13 and 16 shot attempts in those contests, and he'll look to bounce back to that level of usage against the Knicks on Friday night.
