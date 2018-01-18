Ball (knee) has officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

It was reported a few days back that Ball was unlikely to play Friday, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll sit out his third straight game because of a left knee sprain and will then have another couple days off going into Sunday's contest vs. the Knicks. In Ball's place Wednesday, Tyler Ennis (20 minutes) picked up the start, while Josh Hart (26 minutes) saw added run off the bench. Jordan Clarkson logged just 21 minutes in that game, but could also see an increased role Friday as well.