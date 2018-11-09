Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable Saturday
Ball (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ball suffered a mildly sprained left ankle during Friday's practice. He'll look to test things out during Saturday's morning shootaround and possibly pre-game warmups before an official call is made regarding his availability against Sacramento. If he's sidelined, Rajon Rondo would likely see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Injures ankle in practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Near double-double in big loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Quiet in win over Portland•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 33 minutes in Wednesday's victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disastrous effort Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To remain in starting five•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...