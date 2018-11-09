Ball (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ball suffered a mildly sprained left ankle during Friday's practice. He'll look to test things out during Saturday's morning shootaround and possibly pre-game warmups before an official call is made regarding his availability against Sacramento. If he's sidelined, Rajon Rondo would likely see an uptick in workload.