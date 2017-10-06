Play

Ball (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Ball was limited in Friday's practice while nursing a sprained left ankle. If he's held out, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Ennis, Josh Hart and maybe Vander Blue could all see time at the position.

