Ball (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

While Ball himself expressed optimism following Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets that he would be able to play Thursday, the official designation handed out by the team suggests it's more of a 50-50 proposition. More information could emerge following the Lakers' morning shootaround Thursday. If Ball can't go, Brandon Ingram could shift over to point guard and take on most of the ball-handling responsibilities.